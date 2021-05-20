Brokerages Expect Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.86 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) will post $3.86 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Parker-Hannifin’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.71 billion and the highest is $3.94 billion. Parker-Hannifin posted sales of $3.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will report full year sales of $14.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.08 billion to $14.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $15.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.30 billion to $15.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Parker-Hannifin.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PH shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $343.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.14.

Shares of PH stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $305.13. The stock had a trading volume of 924,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,011. Parker-Hannifin has a twelve month low of $163.86 and a twelve month high of $324.68. The firm has a market cap of $39.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.38, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $317.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 38.18%.

In other news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.04, for a total value of $1,257,117.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,679,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total transaction of $257,031.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 74,593 shares in the company, valued at $22,556,177.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,375 shares of company stock worth $12,115,736 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,324,000 after acquiring an additional 43,094 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $670,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

