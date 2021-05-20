Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Announces Earnings Results

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ABEO traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.57. 1,274,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,316,139. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.81. The company has a market cap of $155.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.69. Abeona Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $3.79.

ABEO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.40.

In related news, CAO Edward Carr sold 20,445 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total transaction of $37,823.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 226,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,638.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael Amoroso sold 45,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total value of $84,914.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 650,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,215,586.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 180,854 shares of company stock worth $364,138 in the last three months. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

