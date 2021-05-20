Trex (NYSE:TREX) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Trex (NYSE:TREX) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $295 million-$305 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $278.06 million.

TREX traded down $0.65 on Thursday, reaching $97.17. 762,885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 741,275. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.07. Trex has a 52-week low of $54.10 and a 52-week high of $111.04. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.25 and a beta of 1.46.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Trex had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 35.52%. The firm had revenue of $245.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trex will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TREX shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $81.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $96.72.

In related news, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 2,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $215,968.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,283,819.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Cline sold 12,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $1,159,732.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,592 shares of company stock valued at $4,247,023 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Trex

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

