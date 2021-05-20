Coin Artist (COIN) Achieves Market Cap of $1.42 Million

Coin Artist (CURRENCY:COIN) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 20th. One Coin Artist coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.31 or 0.00003194 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Coin Artist has traded 41.6% lower against the US dollar. Coin Artist has a market cap of $1.42 million and $8,950.00 worth of Coin Artist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.30 or 0.00073775 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004514 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002435 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00017709 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $473.34 or 0.01152676 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.65 or 0.00060027 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,957.58 or 0.09637502 BTC.

Coin Artist Coin Profile

COIN is a coin. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. Coin Artist’s total supply is 3,470,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,081,093 coins. Coin Artist’s official Twitter account is @CoinvestHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Coin Artist’s official website is medium.com/@coin_artist_17801

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin is a cross-chain P2P decentralized wallet, exchange, and assistant powered by atomic swap and artificial intelligence technology. The $COIN protocol and token are two central elements of the coin ecosystem. Built on Ethereum, the $COIN protocol is designed to provide the performance, scalability and supportability necessary for all applications and blockchain-related use cases. On the other hand, the $COIN token is a primary means of exchange used to pay for the execution of smart contracts, and for compensation to liquidity providers and stakers in the Coin ecosystem. It acts as a network access token which will enable holders to execute Coin smart, stake interest, execute governance rights, and more. “

Buying and Selling Coin Artist

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin Artist directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin Artist should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coin Artist using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

