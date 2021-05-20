Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Will Announce Earnings of $2.00 Per Share

Analysts expect that CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for CVS Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.85. CVS Health reported earnings of $2.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 24.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVS Health will report full-year earnings of $7.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.50 to $7.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.83 to $8.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CVS Health.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

CVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.82.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $89.07. The stock had a trading volume of 8,804,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,248,997. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.75. CVS Health has a 12-month low of $55.36 and a 12-month high of $90.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $117.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

In other news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 4,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $392,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,226,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry J. Merlo sold 270,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $20,225,674.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 794,676 shares in the company, valued at $59,386,137.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 707,743 shares of company stock worth $54,520,885 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 159,880 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $12,028,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 4,021 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at $368,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at $377,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,234 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

