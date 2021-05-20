Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Corporacion America Airports SA is a focused on acquiring, developing and operating airport concessions. The Company is a private sector airport operator. It operates primarily in Latin America, Europe and Eurasia. Corporacion America Airports SA is based in Luxembourg. “

NYSE:CAAP traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $5.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,196. Corporación América Airports has a 1-year low of $1.72 and a 1-year high of $6.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $952.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 3.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.25.

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.14. Corporación América Airports had a negative return on equity of 18.91% and a negative net margin of 29.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corporación América Airports will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAAP. Helikon Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Corporación América Airports by 28.4% in the first quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 10,444,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312,505 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corporación América Airports by 2,823.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 335,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 324,163 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corporación América Airports in the fourth quarter valued at about $545,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Corporación América Airports in the first quarter valued at about $453,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corporación América Airports in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Corporación América Airports Company Profile

CorporaciÃ³n AmÃ©rica Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly knwona as A.C.I. Airports International S.Ã r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

