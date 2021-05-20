Insider Selling: Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) CFO Sells 6,030 Shares of Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) CFO Adriel G. Lares sold 6,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $260,073.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 179,471 shares in the company, valued at $7,740,584.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of FSLY stock traded up $0.68 on Thursday, reaching $43.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,777,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,005,285. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of -68.45 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Fastly, Inc. has a one year low of $36.03 and a one year high of $136.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.11 and its 200 day moving average is $80.03.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $82.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.48 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 24.07% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FSLY shares. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Fastly from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Fastly from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Fastly from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Fastly from $105.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Fastly has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fastly in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastly in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastly in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastly in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 54.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

