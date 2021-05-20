Insider Selling: Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Insider Sells $726,869.89 in Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) insider Artur Bergman sold 16,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $726,869.89. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 318,466 shares in the company, valued at $13,735,438.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Artur Bergman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 11th, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $664,900.30.

On Monday, May 3rd, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $894,658.69.

On Monday, April 26th, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total transaction of $1,016,388.81.

On Monday, April 19th, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total transaction of $975,571.72.

On Monday, April 12th, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.07, for a total transaction of $981,773.61.

On Monday, April 5th, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total transaction of $994,321.62.

On Monday, March 29th, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.16, for a total transaction of $925,379.68.

On Monday, March 22nd, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $1,036,725.24.

On Monday, March 8th, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $927,398.90.

Shares of NYSE:FSLY traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.78. 2,777,722 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,005,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a current ratio of 7.97. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of -68.45 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.03. Fastly, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.03 and a twelve month high of $136.50.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $82.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.48 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 24.07% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Fastly by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,792,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,662,000 after buying an additional 5,186,166 shares during the period. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in Fastly by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,349,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,619,000 after buying an additional 2,044,190 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Fastly by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,219,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,256,000 after buying an additional 1,543,316 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Fastly by 134.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,686,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,474,000 after buying an additional 967,157 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Fastly by 129.9% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,686,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,474,000 after buying an additional 952,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FSLY. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Fastly from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Fastly from $105.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Fastly from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

