Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 6.64%.

Consolidated Water stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.90. The stock had a trading volume of 73,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,193. The company has a market cap of $180.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.47. Consolidated Water has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $16.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Consolidated Water’s payout ratio is currently 60.71%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Consolidated Water from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

In other news, Director Richard Finlay sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $32,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Clarence B. Flowers sold 2,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $30,162.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 302,803 shares in the company, valued at $3,933,410.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,971 shares of company stock valued at $64,571. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

