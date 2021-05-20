Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $107.10 million-$112.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $109.14 million.

SRGA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Surgalign in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surgalign from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Surgalign in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.33.

Get Surgalign alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SRGA traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.68. 966,746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,706,862. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.20. Surgalign has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $3.97. The company has a market cap of $185.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.21.

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $23.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.54 million. Surgalign had a negative net margin of 56.07% and a negative return on equity of 101.34%. Equities analysts forecast that Surgalign will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

About Surgalign

Surgalign Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets spine implants worldwide. It offers products for thoracolumbar procedures, including Streamline TL Spinal Fixation system, a system for degenerative and complex spine procedures; and Streamline MIS Spinal Fixation system, a range of implants and instruments used via a percutaneous or mini-open approach; and interbody fusion devices, as well as products for cervical procedures, such as CervAlign ACP system, a comprehensive anterior cervical plate system; Fortilink-C IBF system, a cervical interbody fusion device that utilizes TETRAfuse 3D technology; and Streamline OCT system, a range of implants used in the occipito-cervico-thoracic posterior spine.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Surgalign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgalign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.