Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS.
Shares of NYSE KEYS traded up $2.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $141.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,511,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.12. The company has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.96. Keysight Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $90.62 and a fifty-two week high of $155.50.
In other Keysight Technologies news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total transaction of $354,028.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.
Keysight Technologies Company Profile
Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.
