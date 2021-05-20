TotemFi Market Capitalization Achieves $1.34 Million (TOTM)

TotemFi (CURRENCY:TOTM) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 20th. TotemFi has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and $615,218.00 worth of TotemFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TotemFi coin can now be purchased for about $0.70 or 0.00001706 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TotemFi has traded down 24.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002425 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00070790 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.03 or 0.00399581 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.31 or 0.00218667 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004205 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00034173 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $396.57 or 0.00960212 BTC.

TotemFi Profile

TotemFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,900,000 coins. TotemFi’s official Twitter account is @TotemFi

TotemFi Coin Trading

