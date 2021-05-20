$173.62 Million in Sales Expected for Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) will post $173.62 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Life Storage’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $170.05 million and the highest estimate coming in at $175.00 million. Life Storage reported sales of $147.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Life Storage will report full year sales of $694.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $680.84 million to $701.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $739.93 million, with estimates ranging from $705.45 million to $767.28 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Life Storage.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $171.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.24 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 7.09%. Life Storage’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share.

LSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Life Storage from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Life Storage from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Life Storage from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Life Storage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.75.

LSI traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $96.95. 734,751 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,366. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Life Storage has a one year low of $58.43 and a one year high of $97.87. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 52.67%.

In other Life Storage news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $477,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $579,300.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,029. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Life Storage by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 54.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Life Storage by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 8,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

