Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) to Post $1.07 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) to report earnings per share of $1.07 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Abiomed’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.19 and the lowest is $0.99. Abiomed posted earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 84.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abiomed will report full year earnings of $4.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $5.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.97. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Abiomed.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $241.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.13 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS.

ABMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Abiomed from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Abiomed from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Abiomed from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $348.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Abiomed in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Abiomed during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Abiomed during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Abiomed in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 93.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Abiomed stock traded up $2.41 on Thursday, hitting $276.39. The stock had a trading volume of 191,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,621. The stock has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41. Abiomed has a twelve month low of $194.13 and a twelve month high of $387.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $315.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.37.

Abiomed Company Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

