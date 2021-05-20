Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Director Sells $155,625.79 in Stock

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Director Charles Carinalli sold 14,317 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total transaction of $155,625.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 365,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,968,321.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of EXTR traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,118,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,386. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 2.13. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.13 and a 12 month high of $12.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.98 and a 200 day moving average of $8.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $253.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.72 million. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 10.55% and a negative return on equity of 114.29%. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 31.6% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 50,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 12,063 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 25.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,761,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,415,000 after acquiring an additional 361,180 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the first quarter worth $2,319,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the first quarter worth $722,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 5.5% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 817,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,157,000 after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EXTR. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

