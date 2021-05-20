Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.70 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.70 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.49 to $2.02. Dine Brands Global reported earnings per share of ($0.87) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 295.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will report full year earnings of $6.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.02 to $7.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.70 to $7.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Dine Brands Global.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.88. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 17.91% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DIN. Truist lifted their target price on Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Dine Brands Global from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, CL King lifted their target price on Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.90.

In other Dine Brands Global news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total value of $86,330.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,045 shares in the company, valued at $953,514.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total value of $44,082.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,041 shares in the company, valued at $985,825.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,970 shares of company stock worth $418,276 over the last quarter. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 11.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 5,672 shares in the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter valued at $1,340,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter valued at $1,753,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIN traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $94.77. 255,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,503. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.87 and a beta of 2.02. Dine Brands Global has a 12-month low of $34.31 and a 12-month high of $100.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.62.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

