Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) to Post $1.46 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) to announce earnings of $1.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bio-Techne’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.51. Bio-Techne posted earnings per share of $1.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 46%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Bio-Techne will report full year earnings of $6.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.86 to $6.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.87 to $7.18. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bio-Techne.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $243.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.57 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 32.69% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS.

TECH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens raised shares of Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $352.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Bio-Techne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.20.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,544,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 176.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 182,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,588,000 after acquiring an additional 116,243 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,066,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 21,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,299,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Techne in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TECH traded up $11.32 on Thursday, hitting $408.89. The company had a trading volume of 234,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,750. The company has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of 65.42, a PEG ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $412.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $357.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 4.13. Bio-Techne has a 12-month low of $228.66 and a 12-month high of $444.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 33.16%.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

