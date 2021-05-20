Michael J. Long Sells 55,638 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Stock

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) CEO Michael J. Long sold 55,638 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total value of $6,709,386.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,826 shares in the company, valued at $15,293,947.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:ARW traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $120.98. 400,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,525. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.28 and a 1-year high of $121.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 1.67%. Arrow Electronics’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup lifted their target price on Arrow Electronics from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.