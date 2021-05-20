Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS) Receives GBX 535.20 Average PT from Brokerages

Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 573.20 ($7.49).

VSVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Vesuvius from GBX 535 ($6.99) to GBX 650 ($8.49) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 675 ($8.82) target price on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

LON:VSVS traded down GBX 12 ($0.16) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 564.50 ($7.38). The company had a trading volume of 135,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,507. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 554.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 517.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.44. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14. Vesuvius has a 1 year low of GBX 357 ($4.66) and a 1 year high of GBX 595 ($7.77).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a GBX 14.30 ($0.19) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.76%. This is an increase from Vesuvius’s previous dividend of $3.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. Vesuvius’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.20%.

Vesuvius Company Profile

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

