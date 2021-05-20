TrustSwap (SWAP) Market Capitalization Hits $162.65 Million

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. Over the last week, TrustSwap has traded down 36.5% against the dollar. TrustSwap has a market capitalization of $162.65 million and approximately $7.77 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrustSwap coin can currently be bought for $1.84 or 0.00004645 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.80 or 0.00075105 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004470 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00017541 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $464.11 or 0.01169660 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00058988 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,849.72 or 0.09702061 BTC.

About TrustSwap

TrustSwap is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,996,804 coins and its circulating supply is 88,247,373 coins. TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrustSwap’s official website is trustswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

TrustSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrustSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

