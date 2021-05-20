Tony Sullivan Sells 40,000 Shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Stock

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) COO Tony Sullivan sold 40,000 shares of GrowGeneration stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total value of $1,562,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 90,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,537,515.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of GrowGeneration stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.90. 880,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,340,728. GrowGeneration Corp. has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $67.75. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 778.16 and a beta of 3.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.25.

Get GrowGeneration alerts:

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $90.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.30 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 172.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRWG. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 132.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the fourth quarter worth about $1,372,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the fourth quarter worth about $1,079,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 457,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,389,000 after acquiring an additional 209,539 shares during the last quarter. 51.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital upgraded GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of GrowGeneration in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.20.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for GrowGeneration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowGeneration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.