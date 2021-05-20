Kemal Williamson Sells 60,000 Shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Stock

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) insider Kemal Williamson sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $429,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 191,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,491.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of BTU traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $6.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,939,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,905,814. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.21. Peabody Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $8.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $628.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.68.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The coal producer reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $651.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.25 million. Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 62.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.80%. The business’s revenue was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.31) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Peabody Energy Co. will post -3.69 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on BTU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $1.45 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BTU. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in Peabody Energy by 12.0% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 64,506 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,937 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $1,013,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Peabody Energy by 99.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,485 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 213,817 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Peabody Energy during the first quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, China, India, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S. Thermal Mining segments.

