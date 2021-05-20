Alta Capital Management LLC Buys 53,440 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 99.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 106,994 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 53,440 shares during the quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,625.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $52.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.73. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $54.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.90.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

