Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA Invests $828,000 in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,910 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $828,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its position in Visa by 6.3% during the first quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 6,991 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Coerente Capital Management purchased a new position in Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,011,000. Alta Capital Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 94.7% in the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 399,284 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $84,540,000 after acquiring an additional 194,209 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 5.0% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 3,388 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa by 2.8% in the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $7,080,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,021,138. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total transaction of $871,489.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,273,896.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,626 shares of company stock valued at $30,979,639 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on V. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.29.

Visa stock opened at $225.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $439.58 billion, a PE ratio of 46.02, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $225.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.23 and a 1 year high of $237.50.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

