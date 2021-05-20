Grace Capital Decreases Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Grace Capital trimmed its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 66.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,030 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,007 shares during the quarter. Grace Capital’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,037 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 6,039 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $414.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $390.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $380.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $168.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $370.51 and its 200-day moving average is $362.61. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $293.84 and a 1 year high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

