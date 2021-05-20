Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $11.90

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.90 and last traded at $12.00, with a volume of 2941 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.93.

Get Pharming Group alerts:

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $60.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.69 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pharming Group will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pharming Group stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) by 173.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Pharming Group were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR)

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Pharming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.