Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $11.90

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.90 and last traded at $12.00, with a volume of 2941 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.93.
Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $60.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.69 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pharming Group will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.
About Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR)
Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.
