Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.30 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) to report $1.30 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Silgan’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.27 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.33 billion. Silgan posted sales of $1.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silgan will report full year sales of $5.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.26 billion to $5.50 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.39 billion to $5.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Silgan.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. Silgan had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 29.13%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Silgan’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on SLGN. Bank of America upgraded shares of Silgan from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Silgan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of Silgan in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.88.

Shares of SLGN stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.26. 267,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,219. Silgan has a 12 month low of $30.68 and a 12 month high of $44.55. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is 25.93%.

In other Silgan news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $205,001.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 30.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Silgan by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,857,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,200,000 after purchasing an additional 185,257 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its stake in Silgan by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 3,588,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,064,000 after acquiring an additional 257,688 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Silgan by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,039,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,708,000 after acquiring an additional 216,214 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Silgan by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,283,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,681,000 after acquiring an additional 7,086 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Silgan by 10.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,029,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,282,000 after acquiring an additional 193,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

