Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Sets New 1-Year High at $73.94

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $73.94 and last traded at $73.83, with a volume of 8456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.81.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Novozymes A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Danske raised Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Novozymes A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

The firm has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 44.40 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.8492 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Novozymes A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.94%.

Novozymes A/S Company Profile

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, cellulosic hydrolysis, and process enhancement solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

