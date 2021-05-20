A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Hits New 52-Week High at $13.77

Shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.77 and last traded at $13.75, with a volume of 101115 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.40.

AMKBY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Nordea Equity Research cut A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. AlphaValue raised A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BNP Paribas downgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Get A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.37 and a 200-day moving average of $11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26 and a beta of 1.32.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s previous annual dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.67%.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AMKBY)

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands; and sale of bunker oil.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.