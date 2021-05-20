Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Hits New 12-Month High at $65.43

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $65.43 and last traded at $65.32, with a volume of 8952 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $63.47.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.34. The stock has a market cap of $39.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.01 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.588 per share. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Kuehne + Nagel International’s payout ratio is currently 44.78%.

Kuehne + Nagel International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KHNGY)

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, customs clearance, and contract logistics services, as well as overland transportation and contract logistics services.

