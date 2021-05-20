Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $167 million-$173 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $162.90 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ AOSL traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.71. The company had a trading volume of 225,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.67. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $43.00. The firm has a market cap of $801.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 513.00 and a beta of 2.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.28.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 0.39%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Bing Xue sold 2,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $82,832.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

