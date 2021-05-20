FlypMe (FYP) Trading Down 20% Over Last Week

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. One FlypMe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0333 or 0.00000083 BTC on exchanges. FlypMe has a market capitalization of $588,098.48 and $1,352.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FlypMe has traded down 20% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FlypMe alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.51 or 0.00075842 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004496 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002485 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00017745 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $473.44 or 0.01176886 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00059392 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,936.38 or 0.09785215 BTC.

FlypMe Coin Profile

FYP is a coin. It launched on September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 coins and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 coins. FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FlypMe is flyp.me . The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FlypMe is a crypto-to-crypto exchange. FYP is an ERC20 token created by FlypMe. 50% of the net profits generated by FlypMe exchange will be distributed to FYP token owners in proportion to the number of tokens held. Owning FYP Tokens will enable the contributors to also participate in the policy-making of FlypMe including proposing new features and voting for key decisions. “

Buying and Selling FlypMe

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlypMe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FlypMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FYPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for FlypMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FlypMe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.