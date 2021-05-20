Zacks: Analysts Expect FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) to Post $2.02 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) will post earnings of $2.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for FS Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.04 and the lowest is $2.00. FS Bancorp posted earnings per share of $2.30 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that FS Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $8.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.08 to $8.10. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover FS Bancorp.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.91. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 25.17%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FSBW shares. Raymond James raised their target price on FS Bancorp from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

NASDAQ FSBW traded up $1.24 on Thursday, reaching $70.25. 25,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,773. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.95 million, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.27. FS Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.78 and a fifty-two week high of $73.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.01%.

In other news, Director Mark Tueffers sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $134,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,264. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph C. Adams sold 19,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total transaction of $1,322,215.20. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,250 shares of company stock worth $2,344,315. Corporate insiders own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 423.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 15,091 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FS Bancorp by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in FS Bancorp by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in FS Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $302,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $613,000. Institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

