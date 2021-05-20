Analysts Anticipate Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) to Announce $2.07 EPS

Analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) will announce earnings per share of $2.07 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.78 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.87. Diamondback Energy posted earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,280%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will report full-year earnings of $8.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.01 to $10.62. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $10.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.24 to $13.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Diamondback Energy.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FANG shares. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Johnson Rice cut Diamondback Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.48.

Shares of FANG traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,710,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,908,010. Diamondback Energy has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $88.75. The stock has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of -2.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 23.09%.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $146,756.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,178,401.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,546,756 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 749 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 31.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 63.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 28,482 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

