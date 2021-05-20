Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. to Issue — Dividend of $10.00 (NASDAQ:BOTJ)

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) announced a — dividend on Thursday, May 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of 10.00 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th.

Bank of the James Financial Group has increased its dividend by 16.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NASDAQ BOTJ traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,178. Bank of the James Financial Group has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $15.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.47 million, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.81 and a 200 day moving average of $13.47.

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the mpany for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the Unites States. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

