Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0945 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd.

NYSE HYI remained flat at $$15.41 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,135. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $13.42 and a 12-month high of $15.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.22.

About Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

