EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.300-1.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $813.50 million-$813.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $800.95 million.EnerSys also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 4.490-4.490 EPS.

Separately, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of EnerSys in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. EnerSys has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.00.

NYSE ENS traded up $0.88 on Thursday, hitting $90.39. The stock had a trading volume of 194,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,398. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.49. EnerSys has a one year low of $58.67 and a one year high of $104.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. The company offers energy systems, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions; motive power batteries and chargers that are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles; and specialty batteries, which are used in aerospace and defense applications, large over-the-road trucks, automotive, medical, and security systems applications.

