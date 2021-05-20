ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.47 EPS

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.47, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSE ZIM traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.75. 1,796,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,046,878. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 52 week low of $11.34 and a 52 week high of $47.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.17.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZIM. Clarkson Capital lifted their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company offers dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

