ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.47 EPS

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.47, Fidelity Earnings reports.
Shares of NYSE ZIM traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.75. 1,796,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,046,878. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 52 week low of $11.34 and a 52 week high of $47.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.17.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.
About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company offers dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.
