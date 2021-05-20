Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Announces Earnings Results

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.78, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ VINP traded up $0.66 on Thursday, reaching $12.91. The company had a trading volume of 660,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,053. Vinci Partners Investments has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.90.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vinci Partners Investments in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Vinci Partners Investments in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vinci Partners Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Vinci Partners Investments in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Vinci Partners Investments in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vinci Partners Investments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients.

