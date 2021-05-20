Simon Quick Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,235 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 274.7% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 240.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.86. 70,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,427,010. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $37.77 and a 1 year high of $59.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. Comcast’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,335.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.75.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.