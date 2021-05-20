JUST Price Tops $0.0753 on Major Exchanges (JST)

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. One JUST coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0753 or 0.00000186 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. JUST has a total market cap of $170.23 million and approximately $69.86 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, JUST has traded down 30% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002470 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00072226 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 35.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.14 or 0.00404780 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 29.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.06 or 0.00224560 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004288 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.94 or 0.01006023 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00034501 BTC.

About JUST

JUST was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 coins. The official website for JUST is just.network/# . JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

JUST Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

