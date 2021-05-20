Credit Suisse Group Raises Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target to C$39.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group to C$39.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CWB. TD Securities increased their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James downgraded Canadian Western Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$33.50 to C$35.50 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$36.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank to C$37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$36.17.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

TSE CWB traded up C$0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$35.91. The company had a trading volume of 377,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,706. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$33.38 and its 200-day moving average is C$30.88. Canadian Western Bank has a one year low of C$20.06 and a one year high of C$36.85. The company has a market cap of C$3.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$245.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$235.83 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.4699999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.01, for a total value of C$70,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$640,647.99.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.