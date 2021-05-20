Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target Raised to C$125.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group to C$125.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RY. Bank of America increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$125.00 to C$132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Fundamental Research upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$102.97 to C$127.27 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cormark boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$117.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$123.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$111.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$127.90.

Shares of RY stock traded up C$0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$122.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,041,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,697,497. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$118.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$109.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$175.21 billion and a PE ratio of 15.22. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$82.03 and a 12 month high of C$123.34.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.22 by C$0.47. The firm had revenue of C$12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.47 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 10.1978942 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 578 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$115.40, for a total value of C$66,701.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,051 shares in the company, valued at C$236,685.40. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$116.39, for a total value of C$619,429.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$683,560.82. Insiders sold a total of 16,544 shares of company stock valued at $1,887,949 in the last ninety days.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

