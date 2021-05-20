Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target Raised to C$125.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group to C$125.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.65% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RY. Bank of America increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$125.00 to C$132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Fundamental Research upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$102.97 to C$127.27 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cormark boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$117.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$123.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$111.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$127.90.
Shares of RY stock traded up C$0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$122.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,041,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,697,497. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$118.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$109.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$175.21 billion and a PE ratio of 15.22. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$82.03 and a 12 month high of C$123.34.
In other news, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 578 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$115.40, for a total value of C$66,701.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,051 shares in the company, valued at C$236,685.40. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$116.39, for a total value of C$619,429.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$683,560.82. Insiders sold a total of 16,544 shares of company stock valued at $1,887,949 in the last ninety days.
Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
