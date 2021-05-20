Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) will post ($0.55) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Eledon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.56) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.54). Eledon Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($2.70) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 79.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eledon Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.99) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.52) to ($1.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.40) to ($0.96). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Eledon Pharmaceuticals.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.20).

A number of research firms have commented on ELDN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eledon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Eledon Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Logos Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $2,398,000. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $11,914,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $156,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $1,338,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ELDN traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,962. The firm has a market cap of $129.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.31. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.16 and a fifty-two week high of $27.32.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the patients living with autoimmune disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and requiring an organ or cell-based transplant. Its lead product candidate includes AT-1501, a humanized monoclonal antibody to target CD40 Ligand that is a molecule expressed on the surface of human immune system T cells, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of ALS, and Phase 2 clinical trials in islet cell transplantation for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

