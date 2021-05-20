Knights Group (LON:KGH) Earns “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Knights Group (LON:KGH) in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Knights Group in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Knights Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a hold rating and a GBX 410 ($5.36) price target for the company. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Knights Group in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Knights Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 452.50 ($5.91).

KGH stock traded up GBX 8 ($0.10) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 428 ($5.59). 41,182 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,089. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 436.66 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 415.89. Knights Group has a 52-week low of GBX 338 ($4.42) and a 52-week high of GBX 500 ($6.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.17, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £353.56 million and a PE ratio of -194.55.

Knights Group Holdings plc provides legal and professional services in the United Kingdom. It offers business services, in the areas of aviation, banking, commercial, corporate, data protection, debt recovery, dispute resolution, employment, highway claims, housing, immigration, intellectual property, real estate, regulatory, restructuring and insolvency, telecommunications, and tax.

