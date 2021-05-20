Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $7.13 Million Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,975 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,335 shares during the quarter. Target comprises 0.7% of Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $7,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 2.5% during the first quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Target by 7.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 809 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Target by 21.6% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Target by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp raised its stake in Target by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 3,438 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total value of $439,170.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,699.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.12, for a total value of $324,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,947 shares in the company, valued at $3,239,154.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,510 shares of company stock worth $8,002,521. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Target from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Target from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.33.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $217.80. 119,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,712,179. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $206.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.85. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $114.23 and a 12 month high of $219.82.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 billion. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.57%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

