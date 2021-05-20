Coats Group (LON:COA) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Coats Group (LON:COA) in a report released on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 80 ($1.05) target price on the stock.
COA has been the subject of several other reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.05) price objective on shares of Coats Group in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.91) price target on shares of Coats Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.
COA stock traded up GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 62.70 ($0.82). 1,532,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,916,449. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 57.95 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 62.98. The stock has a market cap of £910.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.23. Coats Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 45.50 ($0.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 74.70 ($0.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.87, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.50.
Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. It provides protective layers for cables/steel replacement composites under the Ultrabloc, Gotex ARG, Gotex FG, and Aptan brands; threads and yarns under the Neophil and Aptan XTRU brands; bedding quilting/tea bags under the Gral and Opti brands; and other technical applications for light/strong/flexible/threads under the Admiral FH, Prolene, and Magellan brands.
