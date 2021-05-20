Coats Group (LON:COA) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Coats Group (LON:COA) in a report released on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 80 ($1.05) target price on the stock.

COA has been the subject of several other reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.05) price objective on shares of Coats Group in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.91) price target on shares of Coats Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

COA stock traded up GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 62.70 ($0.82). 1,532,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,916,449. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 57.95 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 62.98. The stock has a market cap of £910.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.23. Coats Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 45.50 ($0.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 74.70 ($0.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.87, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th.

Coats Group Company Profile

Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. It provides protective layers for cables/steel replacement composites under the Ultrabloc, Gotex ARG, Gotex FG, and Aptan brands; threads and yarns under the Neophil and Aptan XTRU brands; bedding quilting/tea bags under the Gral and Opti brands; and other technical applications for light/strong/flexible/threads under the Admiral FH, Prolene, and Magellan brands.

