Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 9.300-10.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.16 billion-$3.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.25 billion.Valmont Industries also updated its FY21 guidance to $9.30-10.00 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valmont Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson upped their price target on Valmont Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Valmont Industries has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $203.33.

Shares of Valmont Industries stock traded down $3.89 on Thursday, hitting $243.75. 159,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,518. Valmont Industries has a one year low of $104.11 and a one year high of $265.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $244.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.45. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $774.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 28.33%.

In related news, VP R Andrew Massey sold 1,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total transaction of $429,870.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,345. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.70, for a total value of $32,132.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,470 shares in the company, valued at $555,009. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,562 shares of company stock worth $13,914,674. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

