Analysts Anticipate ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.00 Billion

Analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) will post sales of $5.00 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ManpowerGroup’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.65 billion and the highest is $5.20 billion. ManpowerGroup posted sales of $3.74 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will report full year sales of $20.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.25 billion to $20.77 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $21.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.36 billion to $22.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ManpowerGroup.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 0.47%. ManpowerGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MAN shares. TheStreet raised ManpowerGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Argus raised ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Shares of NYSE:MAN traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $119.24. 407,449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,808. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. ManpowerGroup has a 12-month low of $64.27 and a 12-month high of $125.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.62.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.17. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is presently 31.41%.

In related news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $584,409.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,127,157.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $1,101,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,359,704.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 346.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

