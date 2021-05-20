Prospera Financial Services Inc Boosts Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 39.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 6,143 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total transaction of $62,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,098.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,750 shares of company stock worth $1,426,320. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $301.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $267.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.86.

Amgen stock opened at $248.63 on Thursday. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.28 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $250.62 and its 200-day moving average is $238.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $142.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.17 EPS. Amgen’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 47.50%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

Featured Article: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.